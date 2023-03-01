 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The golden visa doors are closing. But windows are open

Rachel Sanderson
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Southern Europe needs capital from oligarchs and digital nomads even if it widens inequality

Portugal has shut down its golden visa program, which offered residency to foreigners in exchange for an investment of at least 350,000 euros ($370,000). But American digital nomads and wealthy Chinese don’t need to worry about missing their chance to settle into the Mediterranean lifestyle. Southern European policymakers won’t give up offering incentives to lure the restless global elite. A toxic mixture of long-term low growth, high debt and stubborn unemployment means they can’t afford to.

While the numbers for Portugal aren’t huge — just a few dozen applications in January and an average of less than 100 a month the past decade — their impact has created an outpouring of angst. European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen expressed dissatisfaction with golden visa programs after they reportedly provided a loophole for Russian oligarchs to avoid sanctions. Ireland stopped a similar program recently. Even post-Brexit Britain, itself badly in need of foreign investment, has tightened its non-dom tax deal.

Europe’s politicians may not want to rely on wealthy foreigners to boost state finances, but they mostly don’t have a choice, particularly in the south. Rafael Domenech, head of economic analysis Spanish bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, tells me southern Europe needs many billions of euros in investment in the next 10 to 20 years just to hit its net zero targets.

It’s not a surprise then that as the Portuguese golden visa door apparently closes, tax advisers predict windows are being flung open. Spain in January introduced an update for digital nomads to the so-called Beckham law (named after the footballer who was one of the first to take advantage of the tax deal) that allows those who move to Spain for work to pay taxes as a non-resident for a six-year period. The update invites entrepreneurs, investors and professionals who are self-employed and want to relocate to Spain to pay a 24 percent flat tax on income of up to 600,000 euros — compared to a marginal rate of 47 percent on incomes over 300,000 euros for everyone else.