HomeNewsOpinion

The global economic engine needs an independent Taiwan

Vivek Y Kelkar   •

The US is inexorably tightening its noose around Beijing by linking together the high-tech powers in East Asia. South Korea, a long-time trade partner and a key supplier of its semiconductors, is now being courted too, bringing Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo together in a technological embrace

Nancy Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. (Image: AP)
It’s hotter than ever in the Taiwan Straits. China has now chosen to kick off its largest-ever military exercises encircling the small island nation following the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the third ranking member in the US hierarchy. There are reports of live firing, though no direct action that constitutes war has yet been undertaken by Beijing. The looming contest over Taiwan has now gone way beyond China claims of historical rights over that country. That might have been the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers