The global economic engine needs an independent Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years. (Image: AP)

It’s hotter than ever in the Taiwan Straits. China has now chosen to kick off its largest-ever military exercises encircling the small island nation following the visit of Nancy Pelosi, the third ranking member in the US hierarchy. There are reports of live firing, though no direct action that constitutes war has yet been undertaken by Beijing. The looming contest over Taiwan has now gone way beyond China claims of historical rights over that country. That might have been the...