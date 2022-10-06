The ghost of Lehman brothers’ legacy revisits markets

The new UK government created a fear psychosis in markets over the last ten days with its “mini-Budget” that increased spending without a well-articulated plan to fund it. A few days later, a prominent Europe headquartered bank saw its credit default swaps shoot up to similar levels to the Lehman Brothers failure in September 2008. A third development was happening in the high yield bonds market segment of the US, where markets saw yields shooting up to 10 percent levels and...