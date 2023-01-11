 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opinion

The geoengineers are just winging it

Faye Flam
Jan 11, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

There’s no law to stop private companies from experimenting with Earth’s atmosphere, but you’d think common sense would be enough 

Carefully monitored scientific experiments might give us useful knowledge about how natural and human-generated sulphur works in the atmosphere.

There is no law or treaty to prevent a private company from tinkering with geoengineering — in this case, releasing sulphur dioxide high in the stratosphere in order to alter the climate.

And so there will be no fines or arrests following the recent news that a startup quietly pulled off such a release last year by launching two balloons over Mexico. This sort of environmental manipulation can alter the energy balance between the sun and Earth. In the upper atmosphere, sulphur dioxide forms suspended particles of sulfuric acid that act to scatter sunlight and cool the planet.

The Clean Air Act isn’t set up to deal with this sort of thing — it’s focused on power plants, cars and regional air-quality standards, said UCLA environmental law professor Edward Parson.

The startup responsible is called Make Sunsets, and their plan, according to MIT Technology Review, was to use this scheme to counter global warming. They’d make money by selling carbon credits — companies emitting greenhouse gases could pay them to release cooling particles that would allegedly nullify their emissions. According to the plan, each gram of sulphur would cost $10 and offset one ton of CO2.

The main problem is that it wouldn’t work. Sulfuric acid particles can only mask global warming for a year or so. Then they settle out of the atmosphere while the carbon stays up there for thousands of years. And there are likely going to be side effects from doing this at any useful scale. Parson called it a case of “a rogue pseudo-scientist claiming to help the environment.”

Luke Iseman, the chief executive of Make Sunsets, told me he became obsessed with the idea of geoengineering after reading the science fiction novel Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson, in which a Texas billionaire launches sulphur into the stratosphere. He says he understands the scientists’ criticisms that the effects of the sulphur don’t negate emissions, but he believes it’s the only feasible way to buy the time needed to stay below “a catastrophic level of climate change.” He said he plans to make two more launches this month from Mexico, and that his ultimate vision is to spend the next 20 years releasing “as much as I possibly can while doing it safely.”