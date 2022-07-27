The fine print in the IMF World Economic Outlook Update

AP

As the accompanying chart shows, the IMF projections of global growth are not particularly reliable. The chart shows how the projections have been revised, re-revised and re-re-revised with each update of the World Economic Outlook. It would be unfair to blame the IMF for this, since uncertainty has been extremely high, what with the pandemic, the Ukraine war, supply bottlenecks, high inflation and a global tightening of liquidity. (image) But forget the actual numbers. What matters more is the direction...