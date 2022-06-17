HomeNewsOpinion

The Fed rate hike and its far-reaching consequences

Ananya Roy   •

Inflation has become a global concern while global consumption demand is not as widespread and resilient as it has proved to be in the US. So, the situation is grimmer for countries outside the US

brings into focus the disparate economic conditions around the globe even as they all struggle against a common adversary - inflation. (Representative image)
The US Fed has announced a rate-hike of 75 bps, which is the largest since 1994. The quantum came in against analyst expectations of 50 bps, and surprised stock markets globally. (image) Domestic concerns weighed on markets despite positive global cues Following positive global cues, Asian markets too opened considerably higher. Nifty opened around 150 points higher than the previous close. But, the globally driven optimism soon gave way to a harsh reality check - after opening higher, Nifty saw an...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers