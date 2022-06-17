The Fed rate hike and its far-reaching consequences

The US Fed has announced a rate-hike of 75 bps, which is the largest since 1994. The quantum came in against analyst expectations of 50 bps, and surprised stock markets globally. (image) Domestic concerns weighed on markets despite positive global cues Following positive global cues, Asian markets too opened considerably higher. Nifty opened around 150 points higher than the previous close. But, the globally driven optimism soon gave way to a harsh reality check - after opening higher, Nifty saw an...