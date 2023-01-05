 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

The Fed has a Greenspan conundrum on its hands

Robert Burgess
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

Markets are cheering a job well done. Policymakers risk a recession by misreading the easing in financial conditions

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell during a news conference in Washington, DC. The Federal Reserve announced that it will raise interest rates by a 0.5 percentage point to 4.5. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

When the Federal Reserve was raising interest rates between mid-2004 and mid-2006, then central bank Chairman Alan Greenspan would often lament the conundrum he and fellow policymakers faced. The issue was that no matter how many times the Fed boosted rates (a total of 17 times, to be exact), financial conditions would ease, mainly in the form of lower long-term bond yields.

What central bankers didn’t seem to understand was that it was all a classic case of misinformation. The Fed thought easier financial conditions suggested that markets didn’t believe its resolve to rein in inflation, when it was really the opposite. Markets were beating down long-term bond yields and bidding up stocks because it believed the Fed would get inflation under control.

We may be seeing history repeat itself, raising the odds that the central bank tightens monetary policy too much, causing undue damage to the economy. In the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s December 13-14 meeting released on Wednesday, there was a discussion about the easing of financial conditions since the beginning of November. This was clearly worrisome, with members describing the development as “unwarranted”:

Participants noted that, because monetary policy worked importantly through financial markets, an unwarranted easing in financial conditions, especially if driven by a misperception by the public of the committee’s reaction function, would complicate the committee’s effort to restore price stability.

Furthermore, policymakers seemed to tie the easing of financial conditions to a “misperception” of its reaction function. Recall that at the time of the meeting, there was lots of talk about the possibility of a Fed “pivot” away from its hawkishness given budding signs that inflationary pressures were starting to ease. The “pivot” never had much of a chance. The minutes show the Fed took such talk seriously and quickly wanted to put an end to such speculation.