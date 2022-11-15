HomeNewsOpinion

The fall in retail inflation in October is due entirely to the base effect

Manas Chakravarty   •

Overall month-on-month consumer price inflation was 0.8 percent in October, the highest monthly rise since May this year

Representative Image (Illustration by Suneesh K.)
Highlights Retail inflation gained momentum in October Inflation remains well above the RBI’s upper limit Core inflation remains sticky Favourable base effect will persist in November Most analysts are calling for a 35 basis point hike in the repo rate in December, taking it to 6.25 percent   The narrative on inflation is a simple one. Now that supply chains are getting back to normal and commodity prices are lower, inflation too will follow suit. But the fall in retail inflation from 7.4 percent year-on-year in...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers