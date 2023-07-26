The fall in IT staffling levels are only a correction from the excesses of the last two years

Highlights Three of the top four IT companies in India saw a headcount decline Fresher hiring for FY24 will be the lowest in three years IT sector expected to recruit only 1.55 lakh new graduates in FY24 against 2.8 lakh in FY23 and 3.9 lakh in FY22 Bigger IT companies are witnessing recruitment issues as compared to medium and smaller ones The IT sector is in a transition and, as in the case of most structural transitions, the change is not smooth. It is normally the organizations and people at the bottom of the value chain that are worst affected. Indian IT companies...