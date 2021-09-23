MARKET NEWS

The Evergrande crisis illustrates real, financial impact of NPAs

While the immediate crisis may be averted, it is unlikely that it will vanish completely as long as real investments fail to yield returns

Sashi Sivramkrishna
September 23, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
The Evergrande crisis illustrates real, financial impact of NPAs

Representative image

In China, the Evergrande crisis, and in India, the proposal to set up a ‘bad bank’, the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NACRL), are essentially different facets of the same issue – non-performing assets (NPAs) – the former a stark example of the borrower’s predicament and the latter, the search for a possible solution by the lenders of money, most significantly banks.  While discussions continue on the finer details of the Evergrande episode and NACRL proposal, it is useful...

