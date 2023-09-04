The Eastern Window: Why so many countries are losing faith in the dollar

The dollar has survived many challenges and continues to dominate the world stage.

Highlights: Developing countries frightened by economic sanctions are looking for alternative trading mechanisms India and China have established an energy trading mechanism with Russia using local currency. Efforts are also afoot to create a Brics currency. At present, the USD remains the world's reserve currency What happens to the USD if and when China becomes the biggest economy? Beyond the blood and gore in Ukraine, most experts agree that the Russian invasion provided the US with a rare political opportunity to isolate Russia and rally...