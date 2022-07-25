HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window | Why Kissinger is upset over Biden's China policy

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Kissinger lent his voice to many in American business who want the administration to roll back the tariff barriers against China. But the Biden administration is in two minds, as a section of officials and the military want to contain China

According to Kissinger, modern geopolitics requires "Nixonian flexibility" to help defuse conflicts between the United States and China
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the astute politician who connected the US and China after a secret visit to Beijing in the 1970s, is now warning the Biden administration that economic measures against Chinese companies will backfire on the American economy. President Joe Biden’s government should realize "the importance of understanding the permanence of China" instead of allowing the demands of the domestic economy to shape its China policy, he said. Kissinger, who worked in the administrations of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers