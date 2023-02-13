HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: This is how China thinks about Indian policy

Saibal Dasgupta   •

A Chinese expert has predicted that the animosity between India and China would continue for at least 10 years. He does not think the border confrontation is the cause for the differences. It is India's leanings towards the US and the upcoming 2024 elections that are to blame for it. Curiously, he does not mention Pakistan

(Representative Image)
Highlights For the next 10 years, India will pursue a pro-US policy and take an agnostic view of China Border skirmishes are not the reason for the differences. This is the opposite of India's view of the relationship India's leanings towards the US and the rightist Hindu policy of the ruling party are the reasons Chinese propaganda blames the internal reward system in the Indian military for the border dispute The research paper does not mention Pakistan which is a crucial player on the Indian...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers