The Eastern Window: The significance of China's rail link with Myanmar

China has finally connected with the Indian Ocean by establishing a rail-road linkage through Myanmar. This is an important milestone in Beijing’s efforts to create an economic corridor along the lines of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The move has both strategic and economic significance for India, which is linked to the Myanmar border in the North-Eastern region. China wants to send cargo to markets like Singapore using Myanmar’s Yangon Port and the Andaman Sea route in the north-eastern...