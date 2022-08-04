HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: The geopolitical impact of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

Saibal Dasgupta   •

For world politicians, the fear of a Chinese backlash for dealing with Taiwan has reduced. But businessmen fear disruption in the supplies of semiconductors from Taiwan and hundreds of other goods from China if a conflict breaks out

The visit by Nancy Pelosi (left) has lowered the risk of doing business with Taiwan because the fear of Chinese reprisals has reduced. (Image: AP)
For decades, most countries including the US and Germany feared a Chinese backlash if they tried to develop a relationship with Taiwan. That wall of fear has now been broken by Nancy Pelosi, an American leader who is not part of the Joe Biden administration and is not necessarily guided by the Pentagon. In a sense, Pelosi, the US House speaker, has crafted a shift in the US policy which is based on the “one-China” concept. Successive US presidents have...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers