The Eastern Window: Saudi royals join China, Russia in refusing to toe US line

Highlights OPEC+ has ignored US president Biden’s pleas to keep oil prices down The OPEC move will benefit Russia and hurt Biden in mid-term elections in the US UN Human Rights Council has voted against a Western proposal to launch a debate on human rights in Xinjiang India abstained during the vote It’s a clear signal that the days of a unipolar world are over A new global political economy is taking shape At a personal level, US President Joe Biden is possibly more irked with...