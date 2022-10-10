HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Saudi royals join China, Russia in refusing to toe US line

Saibal Dasgupta   •

The OPEC+ decision to cut production and raise oil prices shows the US no longer has the influence to determine international events and markets in the way it wants. Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing countries are now openly defying the White House and taking decisions that can influence the upcoming mid-term elections in the US

Highlights OPEC+ has ignored US president Biden’s pleas to keep oil prices down The OPEC move will benefit Russia and hurt Biden in mid-term elections in the US UN Human Rights Council has voted against a Western proposal to launch a debate on human rights in Xinjiang India abstained during the vote It’s a clear signal that the days of a unipolar world are over A new global political economy is taking shape  At a personal level, US President Joe Biden is possibly more irked with...

