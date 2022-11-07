HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Political chaos in Pakistan may throw up risks for India

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Pakistan’s political and military establishments are under terrible pressure as Imran Khan is set to intensify his long march against the government after suffering a murderous attack recently. The emerging political chaos may induce the Pakistani government to raise the Kashmir issue and blame India for its troubles as it had done earlier

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Image: AFP)
Highlights Imran Khan’s long march against the government in Pakistan is set to intensify after he recently suffered a murderous attack. Khan has blamed Prime Minister Sharif and a military intelligence officer for the attack. An important question is whether the military will intervene in the political situation ahead of the appointment of a new army chief. The attack on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the leg has caused fresh turmoil in the country’s political scene and the military. The attack...

