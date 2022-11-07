The Eastern Window: Political chaos in Pakistan may throw up risks for India

Highlights Imran Khan’s long march against the government in Pakistan is set to intensify after he recently suffered a murderous attack. Khan has blamed Prime Minister Sharif and a military intelligence officer for the attack. An important question is whether the military will intervene in the political situation ahead of the appointment of a new army chief. The attack on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in the leg has caused fresh turmoil in the country’s political scene and the military. The attack...