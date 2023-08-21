English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window: Pakistan politicians rake up Kashmir issue before elections

    Pakistan’s new caretaker government is taking time off from its obsession to crush Imran Khan to rake up the Kashmir controversy. Two of the new appointments in the new government including the foreign minister are connected to the Kashmir problem

    Saibal Dasgupta
    August 21, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: Pakistan politicians rake up Kashmir issue before elections

    Pakistan’s ruling politicians appear determined to rake up the Kashmir issue in the next elections.

    Highlights: India has once declared Jilani, now Pakistan’s foreign minister, as persona non grata.  Pakistan has appointed the wife of a terrorist in Tihar jail as the Prime Minister’s special advisor. Jilani says the Kashmir issue must be resolved before taking forward the peace process. India, which has abolished Kashmir’s special status in 2019, is unlikely to listen to Pakistan. Pakistan’s ruling politicians appear determined to rake up the Kashmir issue in the next elections.   Back in 2003, India declared the then deputy high commissioner...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI forecasts and butterflies  

      Aug 18, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market reaction to July inflation data, the war over submarine cables, Indian c...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers