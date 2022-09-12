HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window | ‘Modi doctrine’ gives India an independent diplomatic status 

Saibal Dasgupta   •

India’s foreign policy under PM Modi keeps it free from all camps and helps the government take decisions based purely on national self-interest at a given time. Thus, India is ready to hold military exercises with the US, Japan, and Russia, and enter into a military disengagement deal with China.

(Representative Image)
**** - The new foreign policy doctrine is based purely on national self-interest - India has been holding military exercises with the US and Russia, while negotiating the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the border - The difference is this form of non-alignment is that it is driven by need-of-the-hour motivations, without any ideological interest - The doctrine is aimed at enabling India to focus on economic development - Such a balancing act is not always easy International diplomacy is in turmoil since Russian troops...

