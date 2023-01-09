HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Military goals behind China’s investment plans in Nepal

Saibal Dasgupta   •

China is ready to invest heavily in rail infrastructure in Nepal for future military use and also to dump Chinese goods at India’s doorstep as a means to weaken the Indian effort to reduce Chinese imports

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Source: PTI/File)
Highlights  Coalition politics brought Prachanda to power in Nepal  The invisible hand of China in power games in Kathmandu  China pushing Nepal to sign a deal for feasibility studies on a cross-border railway project  Plans to dump Chinese goods at India’s doorsteps  Beijing trying to enhance its sphere of influence in South Asia  India needs to take urgent steps to restore its influence in Nepal As a new government came to power in Nepal the day after Christmas, it became clear that China is now an...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers