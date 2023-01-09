English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window: Military goals behind China’s investment plans in Nepal

    China is ready to invest heavily in rail infrastructure in Nepal for future military use and also to dump Chinese goods at India’s doorstep as a means to weaken the Indian effort to reduce Chinese imports

    Saibal Dasgupta
    January 09, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST
    The Eastern Window: Military goals behind China’s investment plans in Nepal

    Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal (left) with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Source: PTI/File)

    Highlights  Coalition politics brought Prachanda to power in Nepal  The invisible hand of China in power games in Kathmandu  China pushing Nepal to sign a deal for feasibility studies on a cross-border railway project  Plans to dump Chinese goods at India’s doorsteps  Beijing trying to enhance its sphere of influence in South Asia  India needs to take urgent steps to restore its influence in Nepal As a new government came to power in Nepal the day after Christmas, it became clear that China is now an...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rural demand recovery eludes FMCG companies

      Jan 6, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The manufacturing sector is in trouble, India’s equity markets could do well in 2023, can India restore G20 to its old glory, its India vs China for green hydrogen transition, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers