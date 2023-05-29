The Eastern Window: Is Pakistan heading towards yet another military dictatorship?

The Army’s reputation has been seriously damaged by Khan’s accusations against Munir and the May 9 mob violence targeting military establishments has forced him to the wall

Highlights Imran Khan’s PTI is crumbling due to government crackdown and desertions of its cadre There is widespread apprehension that the military may seize power The May 9 mob attack covered over a dozen military establishments across Pakistan Khan’s fate will be decided in the coming weeks The question is whether the government and the military will allow the next elections to take place in October Until a few days back, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was clearly the most popular political outfit set to win the...