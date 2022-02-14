India has always opposed moves to take the country’s problems with its neighbours to an international forum or allowing a third country to mediate on these issues. It had objected loudly when Pakistan and later China tried to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations and other forums. This is why external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s recent move to raise the border dispute with China at the meeting of foreign ministers of four participants—India, Australia, Japan and the United States—at the...