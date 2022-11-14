The Eastern Window: Foreign investors may return as China eases COVID controls

Representative image.

Highlights China has relaxed quarantine and other restrictions which had severely damaged the local economy. Hong Kong stock market jumped dramatically welcoming the decision. Xi Jinping may now be in a better negotiating position when he meets Joe Biden at G20 on November 15-16. The decision may encourage foreign investors to reconsider investment plans they had shelved due to the restrictions. The question is whether the decision will be fully implemented if Covid-19 infections return in a significant manner China has eased the biggest hurdle in...