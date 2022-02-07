MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The Eastern Window | Do we need to worry about the China-Russia pact? 

    The recent China-Russia pact may pose some challenges in the Indian effort to deal with an aggressive Beijing. But the pact has its own weaknesses, and India can still find a way of keeping its friendship with Russia

    Saibal Dasgupta
    February 07, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
    The Eastern Window | Do we need to worry about the China-Russia pact? 

    In his poem, “Song of the White Elephant” Russian poet Vladimir Vysotsky narrates the story of an Indian king giving a white elephant to a Russian traveller as a welcome gift. The visitor asked why he was making such a gift to someone who believes in a different faith. “Because this elephant has a great heart,” replies the sovereign. This fable has a special meaning at this time when Indian diplomacy (which the gift signifies) has come under strain following...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Metaverse will have to wait for its moment in the sun

      Feb 4, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The Weekly Tactical, Titan’s glitter, ITC’s all-round show, Start-up Street, Immunity Tracker and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers