The Eastern Window: China is investing in technology for survival, not global dominance

Highlights: Roadblocks built by the US are making China desperate to acquire new technology. China is the biggest or the second biggest investor in robotics, AI, 5G, quantum computing, biotechnology, renewable energy, and military technologies China is reworking its manufacturing system to upgrade products using new technologies Rhodium Group reported that China invested $75 billion in foreign companies in 2020 US’ ability to influence the world market for semiconductors is limited because it produces 10 percent of the product against 30 percent by Taiwan,...