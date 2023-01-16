HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: China is investing in technology for survival, not global dominance

Saibal Dasgupta   •

China is investing heavily in technology more for its own survival than due to international ambition. Chinese factories are now less able to produce low-cost goods for the world market because of rising costs and competition from countries like India and Vietnam. They have no option but to introduce automation and upgrade the quality of goods to meet the changing market demand for quality and prices.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Highlights:  Roadblocks built by the US are making China desperate to acquire new technology.  China is the biggest or the second biggest investor in robotics, AI, 5G, quantum computing, biotechnology, renewable energy, and military technologies  China is reworking its manufacturing system to upgrade products using new technologies  Rhodium Group reported that China invested $75 billion in foreign companies in 2020  US’ ability to influence the world market for semiconductors is limited because it produces 10 percent of the product against 30 percent by Taiwan,...

