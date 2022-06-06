HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window | Can US stop Taiwan from becoming another Ukraine? 

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Joe Biden has set the ball rolling, speculating about whether China would invade Taiwan and saying that the US will protect the smaller nation in that case. The issue will figure at the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The question is whether the US is trying to keep China and Taiwan apart or actually aiding the process of turning Taiwan into another Ukraine. 

The crisis helped the US to band together with western nations that have a history of conflict with each other
Russia's continuing war against Ukraine has thrown up a question about whether China would invade Taiwan to realize its long ambition of reunification. US President Joe Biden has given substance to the speculation by saying his country will protect Taiwan in such an event. "If there is no rapprochement between Ukraine and Russia and sanctions are not sustained in many ways, then what signal does it send to China about attempting to take Taiwan by force," Biden said recently. "We...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers