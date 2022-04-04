HomeNewsOpinion

The Eastern Window: Beijing wary of Pakistan becoming theatre of US-China tussle

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Imran Khan is trying to whip up nationalism with his anti-US campaign which might spill over to the elections in Pakistan. But China is wary about such a campaign when it is trying to protect itself from western sanctions

Khan, third left, during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23. Photographer: Ghulam Rasool/AFP/Getty Images
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to rake up anti-US sentiment, accusing “a foreign power” to trying to overthrow his government. Khan left no one in doubt that he was accusing Washington of hurting him because he visited Moscow to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin in the midst of the Ukraine war. In what appeared to be a slip of the tongue, the cricketer-turned-politician said in a live televised address, “We got a message from America oh, not America,...

