The Eastern Window: Bankruptcy may weaken Pak-China link against India 

Saibal Dasgupta   •

The biggest threat for India is the collusion between the militaries of China and Pakistan along the Indian border. But this link might now weaken as Pakistan faces bankruptcy and China is reluctant to bail out its “all-weather friend”. The tipping point would come if the IMF asks Pakistan to restructure its loans taken from China because Beijing is unlikely to agree to it 

This cooling of the relationship between the two countries, and Pakistan’s financial inability to opt for an expensive war with India might affect their earlier strategy of keeping India on tenterhooks by working together at the military level (File image: Reuters)
Highlights Indian military commanders have planned for two and half front threat from China, Pakistan and terrorism for decades There is no sign they have planned for a scenario of bankruptcy in Pakistan and a weakening in the China-Pakistan relationship China took several months to agree to restructure its loans to Sri Lanka IMF has indicated it might ask Pakistan to restructure its foreign loans. China might not agree if Pakistan makes such a request Pakistan’s loan from China at $40 billion is much...

