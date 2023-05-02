 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The difficulties India's startups are facing reveals fundamental flaws

Mihir Sharma
May 02, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

Indian startups have soaked up so much talent — and attention — that it is hard to imagine the sector will stay depressed forever. Even so, there are at least three lessons to be learned from this downturn

Late-stage startups looking for funding to scale up their operations have found it particularly hard to raise money. (Source: Bloomberg)

Indians have rightly been proud of the dynamism of our startups. Various government programs — Digital India, Startup India — are supposed to have energised the sector. Senior officials have insisted that “visionary and astute leadership” have “turned India into the [world’s] third-largest startup ecosystem.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself said that “startups are going to be the backbone of New India” and even  formally designated a “national startup day.” (January 16, for all those who celebrate.)

In the cold, hard light of 2023, however, much of that enthusiasm seems misplaced, or at least overstated. By some estimates, 92 companies in the sector have laid off over 25,000 employees since the beginning of the year. Many that had planned to go public have postponed their offers and lowered their expectations of how much they hope to raise. Hospitality service Oyo Hotels, for example, reportedly reduced the size of its initial public offering to less than half of its original estimate of $1.2 billion.

In other cases, big financial firms have marked down the value of some of their investments by as much as half. There are fewer and fewer investors to go around — so much so that one recent networking conference descended
into chaos when dozens of entrepreneurs turned up to find almost no investors in attendance.

It isn’t entirely surprising that an industry so dependent upon open taps of cash from indulgent investors has run into trouble in a world of rising interest rates. By some estimates, the amount of funding for the sector fell 75 percent in the first quarter of this year, when compared to the same quarter in 2022. Late-stage startups looking for funding to scale up their operations have found it particularly hard to raise money.

Higher inflation also means that profit margins are declining — for those in the sector interested in making profits. As for the rest, inflation also undermined prospects for real consumption growth among their target audiences. It’s hard to come up with optimistic scenarios for growth when your customers are at risk of being hammered by higher prices for essentials.