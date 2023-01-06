The curious case of falling IIP and rising PMI

Major economies globally are likely to succumb to a recession in 2023. This risk is baked into investors’ expectations to an extent and has kept the Nifty ‘grounded’. Despite some end-of-the-year optimism, the Nifty could not sustain above 18,200. Domestic Silver Lining to The Global Dark Cloud All is not lost yet though. There is some hope pinned on the domestic economy. Domestic demand (however patchy it may have been) and government expenditure have so far acted as a much-needed shock-absorber...