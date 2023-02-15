 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The creeping menace of central banks' crypto dreams

Marcus Ashworth
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

Digital currencies are for government regulation, not participation

Central bank digital experiments so far have foundered on lack of uptake, but the bigger risk is that they suddenly suck all the liquidity out of the monetary system in a crisis.

Should the state be in the payments business? It's a simple question but that is in essence what a central bank digital currency would amount to. A digital pound, dollar, euro or renminbi is not some token with illusory investment upside that is implied by monikers such as "Britcoin.” CBDCs are more akin to stolid stablecoins rather than currencies. Unfortunately, their potential to erode free enterprise is all too real. Controlling how, what and when money is transferred is not a place government bodies should be competing, with a massive advantage, against the rest of the monetary system.

The Bank of England recently released an 80-page consultation, followed by a speech on the digital pound by Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe. The research has already cost tens of millions of pounds, which will mushroom, but there is undeniable logic in keeping in sync with changing technology. A decision on whether to proceed in earnest will be made by 2025, for expected completion by the end of the decade.

The BOE may be in the vanguard but the European Central Bank will release its thoughts in October, and the Federal Reserve is running at least two projects. Trials at the People's Bank of China are already well advanced, though with limited success.