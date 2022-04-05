The cost of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indian economy

The year 2022 started with markets focusing on a likely weaker growth outlook, amidst increasing mobility restrictions due to the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant, spillovers of the 2021 energy crisis, persistent supply disruptions, broad-based inflation prompting earlier than anticipated global monetary accommodation, sharp fiscal contraction in the US, and China’s real estate crisis. The slow growth-high inflation trend got further exacerbated with the escalation of Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions. With Russia and Ukraine being major global commodities producers, commodity prices have...