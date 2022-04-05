English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    The cost of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indian economy

    The FY23 current account deficit could widen to 3 percent of GDP 

    Upasna Bhardwaj
    April 05, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    The cost of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indian economy

    The year 2022 started with markets focusing on a likely weaker growth outlook, amidst increasing mobility restrictions due to the widespread Omicron COVID-19 variant, spillovers of the 2021 energy crisis, persistent supply disruptions, broad-based inflation prompting earlier than anticipated global monetary accommodation, sharp fiscal contraction in the US, and China’s real estate crisis. The slow growth-high inflation trend got further exacerbated with the escalation of Russia-Ukraine geopolitical tensions. With Russia and Ukraine being major global commodities producers, commodity prices have...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank is an idea whose time had come

      Apr 4, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A stock not to miss, RBI’s litmus test, life after K-shaped recovery, Sri Lanka on the brink, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers