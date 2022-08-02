The cost of poll freebies: Who will bell the cat and how?

S Chandrasekhar Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government decided that residential units of up to 500 square feet within the Mumbai municipal area limits will not be required to pay property tax. As per estimates, this will lead to a loss of revenues to the tune of Rs 462 crores. The ostensible reason for this waiver was a poll promise made by the Shiv Sena in the year 2017. Since elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are scheduled later this year it seemed...