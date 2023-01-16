The conflict course in coal import

Highlights Power ministry asks gencos to mandatorily blend imported coal This has been done to avert an electricity crisis in the face of increased power demand Contrary to the government’s claim of adequate domestic supply, coal import has been on the rise Reports suggest that the rising trend of coal import is unlikely to reverse soon Coal minister optimistic of doing away with coal import for the power sector by 2024-25 For that to happen, the government will have to address the bottlenecks that beset...