The challenge for India’s exports gets tougher 

Highlights India clocks 6% growth in goods exports in FY23 Exports contracted on a YoY basis in five of the six months in the second half Global economic uncertainties play spoilsport Services exports doing better Government targets $2 trillion in overall exports by 2030 To achieve the $2-trillion overall exports target, goods trade has to do much better Lower tariffs and closer integration with trading blocs can help boost goods exports Commerce minister Piyush Goyal had mentioned the number in the first week of April. The confirmation...