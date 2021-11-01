The case for splitting China out of the EM index

Nov 1, 2021 / 12:50 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Leo Lewis For the past couple of weeks, portfolio managers at a number of the world’s biggest funds have been pondering a report by Goldman Sachs. Some of them, opting to read between the lines, suspect its 23 pages portend a great deal more than they say out loud about geopolitics, China and the contingency plans forming in some heads. The question posed in the paper is whether China’s enhanced and now bulging weight in the benchmark MSCI Emerging Market index...