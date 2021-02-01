The Budget 2021 has its head and heart in the right place

Representative image (PC- MoneyControl.Com)

Budget 2021 has got its head and heart in the right place. Given the aftermath of the pandemic, it was imperative that the government does not shy away from borrowing and spending big, without getting bogged down by concerns from global rating agencies or markets overcrowding out of private investment.

The government has clearly focused on ‘buying’ growth, not just for now but also for the medium term with a laser focus on reviving investment demand. The fiscal deficit is budgeted to ease to 6.8 percent of GDP in FY22 from 9.8 percent in FY21, well above market expectations for both years. Besides, even though the spending to GDP ratio is expected to ease to 15.6 percent in FY22 from 17.7 percent in FY21, it would remain well above the FY20 levels of 13.2 percent.

A small digression is warranted here.

The Centre’s spending and fiscal deficit numbers for FY20 and FY21 are not strictly comparable to the previous years. This is because the Centre has discontinued FCI borrowings for food subsidy from the NSSF and has taken this amount on its books under the food subsidy head. This is reflected in the sharp increase in the Centre’s revised food subsidy bill for FY21 to Rs 4.2 trillion from a budgeted amount of Rs 1.2 trillion for the year. Based on data released by the CGA, the Centre had incurred Rs 1.3 trillion on food subsidy during 9MFY21 — implying that Rs 2.9 trillion would be incurred during Q4FY21. Likewise, the FY22 budgeted amount for food subsidy, at Rs 2.4trillion also includes support to the FCI.

This is an extremely positive move from the point of view of transparency. However, headline jump in fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio should not be interpreted purely as a stimulus, and this must be adjusted for while calculating the fiscal impulse as this is not fresh spending but only represents restatement.

Excluding an imputed amount for funding the FCI, we compute the fiscal deficit for FY21 to be lower by ~150bp and that for FY22 also to be lower by ~50bp. Likewise, the total spending and spending to GDP for both FY21 and FY22 would also be lower for two reasons — big part of additional spend is previously off-book spending brought on-book and increase in deficit is as much due to fall in revenue as rise in spending

However, this does not take away from the broader argument on the fiscal impulse. Even after adjusting for the inclusion of support to the FCI, the government has consciously decided to leave a larger fiscal impulse relative to pre-pandemic levels and this is set to continue in the medium term as it has stressed on a very gradual consolidation roadmap, with a target of 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26.

While the Centre’s total spending is budgeted to increase by just 1 percent in FY22, it has stressed on improving the quality of the spending. It has hiked capex by 26.2 percent to Rs 5.5 trillion in FY22. This is over and above a 30.8 percent hike in capex projected in FY21. This would take the Centre’s capex to 2.5 percent of GDP in FY22 from 1.7 percent in FY20.

Capex has significantly higher multipliers than other spending and would play an important role in substituting and even crowding in private investments in the economy at a time when private sector investment demand is expected to remain subdued.

The qualitative announcements pertaining to infrastructure are also quite positive. The creation of a National Monetisation Pipeline of brownfield infrastructure assets could play an important role in funding the National Infrastructure Pipeline in the medium term. Besides, a stress on privatisation of CPSEs in the non-strategic sectors as per the PSE policy and sales of non-core assets such as land by the way of an SPV would also be critical to finance India’s infra needs and redeploy capital to more productive assets.

Further, the decision to set up an Asset Reconstruction Company to take over stressed debt from public sector banks would be critical to ensure that India’s recovery is not constrained by the lack of availability of finance. While these announcements are a big positive, they need to be backed by speedy execution to derive gains in the near term.

Budget 2021 has the distinction of being largely an out and out infra-focussed budget, which is quite a departure in tone as compared to the oft-cited ‘consumption’ orientation. In fact, it has chosen not to go for any direct consumption-related stimulus in the economy.

Yet, by choosing not to pinch tax payers by raising any taxes or cess taxes to supplement revenues, the Budget has provided a relief albeit indirectly.

(With inputs from Rahul Agrawal, Economist, M&M).