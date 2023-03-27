 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
The BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu has begun to worry the AIADMK

GC Shekhar
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST

The combative TN BJP chief K Annamalai wants the BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own. Will the party high command give the go-ahead in a high-stakes election? There’s also the difficulty of convincing party seniors used to the comforts of an alliance with AIADMK, a party now in great disarray 

The BJP had emerged as the voice of the opposition thanks to Annamalai’s vigorous anti-DMK line. (Image source: Shutterstock)

In early March, local dailies and news channels in Tamil Nadu had only one major political development occupying the headlines – the influx of BJP functionaries into the AIADMK. The trigger was the sudden exit of Nirmal Kumar, head of the BJP’s IT Wing, from the party and being welcomed with great fanfare by AIADMK’s acting general secretary and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The AIADMK publicised it as a great political coup and the Tamil media, looking to pull down the BJP and its state chief K Annamalai, immediately declared that this was the beginning of the end of Annamalai’s leadership. The former IPS officer, however, dusted off the defections as inconsequential saying that this would give him a chance to appoint fresh faces as office bearers to the vacant slots.

Will BJP Go It Alone?

Even as this rumbling in the troubled alliance between the two NDA partners was dying down, came the real shocker from Annamalai. He told a closed door meeting of his party’s office bearers that if the high command insisted on an alliance with the AIADMK for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he would rather quit his post than engage with the AIADMK on the number of seats and choice of seats.