The BIS’s warning about risk to financial institutions from higher interest rates were ignored 

Highlights A 2018 report by CGFS pointed out that a snapback in interest rates could affect financial stability It said that as interest rates snap back, banks would likely experience valuation losses on long-duration assets and credit losses on loans The committee believed the risks of a sharp rise in interest rates were higher for insurance companies and private pension funds In reality, inflation rates have gone up by much more than the scenario envisaged in the report Short-term rates in the US too...