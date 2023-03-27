Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

The BIS’s warning about risk to financial institutions from higher interest rates were ignored 

Manas Chakravarty   •

A report by the Committee on the Global Financial System in 2018 said that a sharp rise in interest rates after a prolonged period of very low rates would destabilise banks, insurance companies and private pension funds 

Inflation rates have gone up by much more than 200 basis points. That has led to a higher rise in short-term rates. (Representative image)
Highlights A 2018 report by CGFS pointed out that a snapback in interest rates could affect financial stability  It said that as interest rates snap back, banks would likely experience valuation losses on long-duration assets and credit losses on loans  The committee believed the risks of a sharp rise in interest rates were higher for insurance companies and private pension funds  In reality, inflation rates have gone up by much more than the scenario envisaged in the report  Short-term rates in the US too...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers