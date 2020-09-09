The battle for protecting Mumbai’s Aarey is far from over

In the gloom of the Coronavirus pandemic and a battered economy, Mumbai got a good reason to smile. On September 2, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that 600 acres of the verdant Aarey Milk Colony in the north of Mumbai would be a “reserved forest”, and directed his officers to find alternative sites for the controversial car shed of Mumbai Metro 3 line, the agitation which rocked his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis’ government a year ago.

There is good reason to welcome these decisions; they have come not a day too soon in the long battle to save green cover in Mumbai. However, it calls for only cautious appreciation, not elation, given the questions around the issue.

This decision finally accords environmental and legal protection to a part of Aarey Milk Colony paving the way to re-imagine a space contiguous with the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the only such space within a metropolitan city in the world. Together, the SGNP and Aarey are lungs of a super-dense, over-crowded and polluted city.

Thackeray’s decision means that at least 600 acres of Aarey cannot be indiscriminately opened up for ‘development’. Here’s why it’s important.

The SGNP spread across 103 square kilometres is part of the Western Ghats eco-system with mindboggling biodiversity and two large lakes. A large expanse of verdant forest adjoining it was handed over to the State-run dairy corporation in 1949. This, later measured at 3,262 acres, is the Aarey Milk Colony.

In the last 70 years, of this 3,262 acres allotted to the Aarey Milk Colony, about 1,316 acres were parcelled out to public and private entities because it was not a ‘forest’. This land has been allotted, denuded, and constructed upon for purposes that range from Mumbai’s water supply complex, Force One centre, State-run fisheries institute, the Film City, slum rehabilitation, and a zoo in the future. The 82 acres for Metro 3 car shed was the latest in a long list. Together, this is nearly 40 percent of the Aarey forest gone forever.

Environmentalists and ecological groups have long argued that Aarey be declared a forest so that it could not be denuded any further. Multiple and long campaigns ensured that the Union government notified Aarey an eco-sensitive zone in January 2016, but not a forest.

The controversy over whether Aarey is ecologically a forest or not has raged for decades, it even reached courtrooms. Its wealth of flora and fauna, including rare species, seals that debate. As mentioned earlier, of the 3,262 acres allotted to the Aarey Milk Colony, 1,316 acres have been parcelled out. Of the remaining 1,946 acres, Uddhav Thackeray has ensured that 600 acres will be forest area, protected against human ingress. However, this is only 30 percent of the untouched area (1,946 acres), and barely 18 percent of total Aarey land — and that’s why the cautious welcome.

In the second phase, the government will consider forest status for areas fenced for commercial use or encroached upon. Given the fairly large scale of construction that exists — including a luxury apartment complex with a golf course inaugurated by the Chief Minister’s late father Bal Thackeray in the mid-90s, this is easier said than done.

Even in the Metro 3 area, the constructed or to-be-constructed zones have already witnessed massive clearing; it’s grey, not green, there. Thousands of trees were cut by stealth in October prompting Aaditya Thackeray, the Chief Minister’s son and environment minister, to take up cudgels. The Metro 3 car shed could easily be merged with that of Metro 6 line at Kanjurmarg, a site now under consideration that Fadnavis had obstinately refused to reflect upon.

Moving the Metro 3 car shed out of Aarey is not the most vexed of problems. The concern around Aarey’s commercial exploitation goes well beyond this. The car shed became the proverbial last straw in an argument drawn out over decades, that too because the Shiv Sena found itself at loggerheads with Fadnavis and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The larger concern, given the track record of Shiv Sena and the Thackerays on Mumbai's land issues, is whether it has struck two birds with a stone — get the accolades for protecting 600 acres as forest which gives it a warm and fuzzy environment-conscious image (after all, Thackeray is a passionate wildlife photographer) and springboard off this to free up most of the remaining land for commercial exploitation which endears it to the powerful builders’ lobby in Mumbai.

The battle for Aarey is not yet over.