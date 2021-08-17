The bad economics of fossil fuel defenders

Paul Krugman Global warming is fake news. Anyway, it isn’t man-made. And doing anything about it would destroy the economy. Opponents of action against climate change have always relied on multiple lines of defence: If one argument for doing nothing becomes unsustainable, they just retreat to another. That’s what we’re seeing now, as conservatives argue against the Biden administration’s push for climate-friendly public investment. As it happens, this push is taking place against a background of unprecedented heat waves, huge forest fires,...