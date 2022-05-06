HomeNewsOpinion

The art and science of investing when markets are at peak pessimism

Ajay Bagga   •

There is a more than even chance that as we reach near the end of the rate hike cycle, some economies will be nearing or already experiencing recessions 

Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
Markets are facing an unprecedentedly difficult time. Especially the normally staid and supposedly less volatile bond markets have had a never before rout. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index is down 10% in the first four months of 2022. It has assets of USD 68 trillion across 28,000 global bonds. If we had asked a fund manager in January 2020 or 2021, what will you do if global Bond indices fall 10%, the answer would have been “It does...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers