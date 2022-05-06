The art and science of investing when markets are at peak pessimism

Markets are facing an unprecedentedly difficult time. Especially the normally staid and supposedly less volatile bond markets have had a never before rout. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index is down 10% in the first four months of 2022. It has assets of USD 68 trillion across 28,000 global bonds. If we had asked a fund manager in January 2020 or 2021, what will you do if global Bond indices fall 10%, the answer would have been “It does...