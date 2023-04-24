 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

The AI chatbot race has an Apple-sized gap

Tim Culpan & Parmy Olson
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:10 AM IST

Apple Inc may be biding its time for the technology to mature, as it often does, yet waiting too long could also put the iPhone maker in a position where it’s hard to catch up

If Apple does go down the path of generative AI it’s more likely the company will do so in the realm of visual and audio content.

As Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, and — now — Amazon.com Inc blaze ahead in the race to deploy advanced chatbots like ChatGPT, one rival remains nowhere to be seen. Apple Inc may be biding its time for the technology to mature, as it often does, yet waiting too long could also put the iPhone maker in a position where it’s hard to catch up.

AI is not new to the Cupertino-based company. Its Siri voice assistant, using speech recognition and machine learning to understand a request and execute a solution, was released 12 years ago. It also bought music-recognition app Shazam and personalised-magazine creator Texture, both of which were incorporated into Apple’s ecosystem. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told investors in February that AI would be a "major focus" for Apple and cited ways the company was already using it for features like crash detection on the Apple Watch and iPhone.

But the large-language model technology that  powers OpenAI’s ChatGPT is different to what Apple offers today. We asked both Siri and ChatGPT to provide a recipe for chocolate cupcakes.

Siri’s response was lackluster and pedestrian: “Here’s what I found on the web,” it said, providing three links from a Google search.