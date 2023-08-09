The 6Rs: Stress-Testing the original R-regulation of banking

Financial supervision is a crucial component of the regulatory framework, as it involves monitoring and overseeing financial institutions' operations and compliance with the established regulations.

Highlights: Amid rapid financial evolution and increase of tech, regulatory effectiveness becomes paramount Regulators need to adopt real-time digitally led supervision Regulators may enforce strict money laundering and know-your-customer norms to keep risk at bay Pursuit of returns must be balanced with restraint on risk-taking Adequate reserves and liquidity management needed to manage risk The RBI, as the key financial regulator, plays a pivotal role in ensuring the stability and integrity of the financial system. The regulations are designed to protect consumers, maintain market confidence,...