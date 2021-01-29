Thanks to a complex US Senate, Donald Trump might not be impeached

Donald Trump | (Image: AP)

Thrown under the bus by the Republican leadership of the United States Senate, Donald Trump is at sixes and sevens over his impeachment trial. This is not at all surprising because, of all the elected bodies in the US, the Senate is the most inscrutable, its rules a veritable maze even for career politicians.

Trump is a businessman who strayed into politics. Although he has been remarkably successful in both professions, he was like a fish out of water in his dealings with Capitol Hill, especially the Senate, throughout his now-ended one-term presidency. The most consequential difference for the US in the months ahead between Trump and his successor in the White House, Joe Biden, will be that the Senate has been virtually Biden’s second home for 44 years while Trump did not even bother to learn how the upper chamber of Congress conducts its normal business.

The Senate is a lasting tribute to the vision and wisdom of the founding fathers of the US. Some of its features were sought to be incorporated in the Rajya Sabha by those who debated independent India’s legislative architecture in the Constituent Assembly. The Indian Parliament’s upper chamber would have qualified to be like the US Senate in the current politically polarised environment if expediency had not whittled down over the years, some of the goals behind the Rajya Sabha’s creation.

Individuality of members and their unrestricted freedom of action are among the most redeeming qualities of the US Senate. Any member can offer an amendment to any legislation in the Senate without having to submit to his or her party’s straitjacket unlike in the House of Representatives or most US state legislatures. Such unrestrained authority to amend any Bill by an individual member means every voice from every corner of the US is heard in this chamber. Unlike Punjab’s farmers today, it is never necessary for any section of US society to camp outside Washington for months, sitting in protest over any issue.

Not just that, a single Senator can put a block on any legislation and even do it anonymously if the member chooses to do so. In the final stages of the India-US nuclear deal, the enabling Bill was once held up because one Senator chose to anonymously block it. Lobbyists for the Indian government had a harrowing time ferreting out who the obstructionist Senator was and finding out what he wanted in return for lifting the block on the nuclear deal. It turned out that this Senator was demanding an increase in funding for the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, a California institution which works to advance US nuclear weapons technology.

This Senator was not at all against the nuclear deal with India. He has been clamouring for more funds for this laboratory and sensed that if he struck then, the right time as he sensed, he would get the funding. Indeed, he did. There was a high-level delegation from New Delhi in Washington when this happened: the delegation had been assured of Senate passage of the nuclear deal that week and the then US President George W Bush had promised to sign the Bill into law as soon as the Senate passed it. The House of Representatives had already cleared the legislation.

The single Senator’s block caused embarrassment all round: in the White House, in the Senate India Caucus and in the House, where there was bipartisan and overwhelming support for India. Just as he anticipated, the obstructionist Senator had his way. He got what he wanted and then the Senate passed the India Bill. The annals of the Senate are replete with such examples, mostly over domestic issues, few over foreign security policy as in this case involving India.

Until Barack Obama was elected US President, much to the chagrin of white supremacists who could not accept the idea that a black man was the leader of their country, such unique features of the Senate were rarely misused, if at all. No Senator ever clogged the business of the chamber by moving amendment after amendment just because they had the right to do so. Compromises were unfailingly worked out so that grievances were patiently heard, but the work of the Senate was never interminably held up unlike in the Indian Parliament often during the last one decade.

Consider filibuster, another privileged tactic unique to the Senate against steamrolling Bills by the majority party. It is based on the right of every Senator to speak as long as he or she deems necessary on any issue. It was only in the 20th century, at the urging of wartime President Woodrow Wilson that Senators agreed to put some restrictions on the right of Senators to speak for ever. Often, the restriction that a two-thirds vote by the Senate could cut off a speaker (who would not stop) did not work because such a majority was hard to muster. The current rule is that a filibuster could be ended with 60 votes out of the Senate strength of 100.

Trump may not be impeached, after all, because of a Senate rule that requires 67 votes to convict the former President. But much is about to change in this hallowed institution, which has withstood the test of time. That will be a Trump legacy even if he had no clue how this chamber functioned with its time-honoured rules.