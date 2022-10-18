Ten reasons for optimism in RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report

The Reserve Bank of India’s view of the economy is no secret. It has been saying for months that while the rest of the world is in deep trouble, the Indian economy remains a bright spot. This month, the RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report, which the RBI insists is not necessarily its view, reiterates the same mantra, adding with relish IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva’s remark, “India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise dark...