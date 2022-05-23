Telangana | Will BJP’s anti-minority stand help its electoral prospects?

BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be determined to polarise the Hindu-Muslim vote in Telangana by drumming up support for its ‘anti-Muslim’ slogan by vowing to scrap minority reservations if it were to come to power in the state elections scheduled to be held next year. The national party is preparing ground in the state with an unpronounced view of reaping the benefits by sowing the seeds of discord among people.

The BJP doesn’t seem to give any reprieve to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), more so to its chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, with its top leaders relentlessly targeting him, and accusing his government of minority appeasement.

On May 6 it was BJP President JP Nadda in Mahbubnagar, followed by Home Minister Amit Shah on May 14 in Hyderabad, who launched a trenchant attack on Rao and his rule. Both leaders used the padayatra of the BJP’s state unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, to appear to select sections of society, and in the process target the others. Shah was more vocal when he asserted that minority reservations must go. The rhetoric of celebrating the Hyderabad Liberation Day (September 17) officially, if the BJP was voted to power in the State, was just an observation that Shah used to accentuate the party’s intent to cash in on the querulous issues that could divide popular opinion, if not the people.

Close on the heels of Nadda and Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the state. Though it is an official visit by the Prime Minister to attend the convocation at the Indian School of Business, on May 26, one will not be surprised if he subtly talks against the state government. In late 2020, the TRS accused the Prime Minister of converting an official visit regarding the COVID-19 vaccine into an election event.

It is axiomatic that the BJP is invoking a communal divide among the electorate, as Shah dubbed Rao as ‘naya Nizam’, and quipped that he was being controlled by President of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehaadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also the MP from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, at the meeting addressed by Nadda, had slammed the TRS government’s decision to allow Telangana Public Service Commission exams in Urdu also, and said that if the BJP was elected to power, it would scrap all appointments of those who gave the exams in Urdu. As Urdu is predominantly spoken by Muslims, it is clear who the BJP is targeting.

Communal polarisation is a long-drawn process, and not an event. In fact, the BJP has been focusing on Telangana ever since it posted an impressive victory in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in late 2020 when it won 47 of the 150 general body seats, emerging a close second to the TRS.

Buoyed by the victory in Dubbak and Huzurnagar by-polls, the BJP has been more vocal about polarisation. Shortly after the by-poll wins, Kumar said that if the BJP won the GHMC elections, the BJP would conduct a “surgical strike” in the old city of Hyderabad to drive away the Rohingya Muslims. Later he clarified that the ‘surgical strike’ would be against the TRS’ rule.

The BJP’s communal card could cut both ways. There are sections in society that could get influenced by such rhetoric, and the promise of more efficiency because of a ‘double engine’ government run by the same party (the BJP) both at the Centre and state. It could backfire because Rao and his TRS have a significant voter base, and the regional sentiment could work to the TRS’ benefit. Moreover, Telangana has been performing well under various parameters .

The BJP, obviously, has its eyes fixed on the 2023 state polls, followed by the 2024 general elections.

The BJP polled ~19.45 percent of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won four of the 17 seats. For the BJP to topple the TRS government it will have to win at least 43 percent of the votes. Now, with 14 percent minorities, the BJP will have to win half of the remaining 86 percent. Can the BJP catapult itself into a pole position from ~20 percent to 43 percent? What complicates things further is that assembly and general elections are fought on different platforms, where the topics discussed are different.

The Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have been pushed to the margin as was evident in the 2018 assembly polls. Both the national parties have a committed voter base, who are expected to stay loyal to their parties. However, for now, the TRS continues to hold sway over large parts of the state, leaving its political rivals to fight for the second spot.

A Saye Sekhar is senior journalist. Twitter: @sayesekhar

Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes